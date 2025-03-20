Tyrone Under-16 Ladies secure a second Championship win

TYRONE Under 16 Ladies continued their bright start to the Ulster Championship with a second win on the bounce keeping them very much in the hunt to top the Group Onr table.

Louise Daly’s side sealed a single point 4-7 to 3-9 win against a fancied Down, that coming after an opening weekend victory at home to Antrim. And the coach is happy at the progress being made.

“It was great to get the win. Our attackers took some good goals at Bright and the girls remain focused on trying to top the group. Overall it was a good outing for us and they showed plenty of quality.”

The Red Hands face Fermanagh and Monaghan in the latter games of the round robin series and could tackle high flyers Cavan who currently lead Group Two in the leaders head to head. Daly is determined that Tyrone will finish strong.

“Topping the group is the focus for sure,” she explained. “I know over the past couple of years with the Under 14s we were trying to get Tyrone back to competing at the highest level which is the Platinum Final. We have been getting beaten in Gold Finals so our goal is finishing better than fourth in Ulster.”

Captained by Dana Coyle the U16 side dug deep against Down. Their work rate was excellent and they showed real character to get over the line with maximum points.

Meanwile Tyrone Minor Ladies return to the Ulster Championship on Sunday with Derry the visitors on the back of a good opening win against Fermanagh. The Oak Leafers have played two games so far in Group One but have yet to get on the board and Tyrone will start favourites in this one.

Manager Jarleth Loughran has indicated that it’s very much a squad game with progress and development on the training field as important as performances on the park. Getting results however are vitally important for his talented squad in what could be a very tight Ulster competition with games against Donegal and Cavan to come.