Unbeaten Dromore top Division One

Donaghmore 2-7 Dromore 0-14

DROMORE continue to set the pace at the summit of the Division one table after making it six out of six with victory at Father Devlin Park. A scoring burst midway through the second half proved to be decisive as they hit six points without reply and that proved to be enough despite a late rally from the hosts. Cormac McCann hit all bar one of Donaghmore’s first half points to enable them to lead 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, Declan McNulty and Peter Teague on target for the St.Dympna’s. Donaghmore got the perfect start to the second half with a Deasun Quinn goal but Dromore responded through Teague, Ronan McNabb and Niall Sludden to draw level. That’s when Dromore had their purple patch with scores from Teague, McNulty and keeper Mark McGale to win the day despite a late Ben Hughes goal.

Coalisland 2-8 Greencastle 1-13

TWO points in the closing four minutes at Father Campbell Park saw Greencastle come from behind to pip Coalisland and pick up their first win of the campaign. Tiernan O’Neill kicked three first half points for the Fianna and Sean Corr found the net as we approached the interval. Greencastle though then raised a green flag of their own via Conor McGarvey and with Mark Carson among their points they led 1-6 to 1-4. The hosts came out for the second period with all guns blazing and a brace of Cormac O’Hagan frees was followed by a 36th minute Niall Devlin major as they turned things around. Greencastle hit back with points from Carson, McGarvey and Cahir McCullagh before Plunkett Kane equalised. With time running out it was Greencastle who seized the initiative with points from McCullagh and Carson to win the day.

Errigal Ciaran 0-8 Eglish 0-6

SCORES proved difficult to come by at Dunmoyle on Friday evening before two late points won the day for Errigal Ciaran as Eglish suffered defeat for the first time since the opening round of fixtures. Ethan Jordan hit a first half brace of points for the visitors with wing half back Dillon Horsfield also on target. The home side had scores from Tommy Canavan, Peter Harte and Padraig McGirr to turn around 0-5 to 0-3 in front. Both defences continued to be on top throughout the second half and with only five minutes left to play it was all square after Nathan Horsfield and Seamus Muldoon had scored for Eglish with Canavan responding at the other end of the field. Two points in the final minute from Eoin Kelly and Darragh Canavan saw Errigal Ciaran come out on top.

Carrickmore 0-14 Killyclogher 3-5

CARRICKMORE dropped their first point of the season but it could have been worse for them as they had to work hard to prevent a defeat at home to Killyclogher. The visitors first score of the contest proved to be a goal after Marc Flannagan converted a penalty. Danny Fullerton, Ruairi Slane and Lorcan McGarrity had first half points for Carrickmore but efforts from Conal McCann and Caolan O’Hagan helped Killyclogher edge things. McGarrity, Sean Loughran and Fullerton had early second half Carrickmore points but they looked to be in trouble after Killyclogher’s first two scores were McCann goals. Fullerton though was proving accurate from frees kicking four on the bounce. Paddy Corcoran scored for Killyclogher but was then sent off as the visitors led by two. McGarrity closed the gap before Fullerton kicked the equaliser in injury time.

Omagh 2-6 Dungannon 0-15

WITH time running out at Healy Park it looked as though Omagh had all the momentum having come from seven down but Dungannon clicked when it mattered most to land the last three scores of the game. With the wind at their backs in the first half the Clarkes dominated proceedings to establish a 0-9 to 0-2 advantage with Paul Donaghy, Patrick Molloy, Paddy Quinn and Sean Cowan among their points. Omagh were a different side in the second half as they fought back. Oisin Millar and Ronan O’Neill were among their points with Damian McGuigan and O’Neill both scoring goals. Dungannon were struggling at this stage but with five minutes left to play they got a new lease of life when it mattered most and points from Ben Gormley and the Jones brothers Dalaigh and Ryan helped them clinch victory.

Edendork 1-12 Galbally 1-13

THIS was a crucial game for both sides in what was a repeat of last season’s Intermediate Championship Final and it was Galbally who came out on top again thanks to a late Conor Donaghy goal.

The St.Malachys edged an open first half 0-8 to 0-7 with Darren McCurry and Harry Og Conlon weighing in with six points between them. Midfielder Ronan Nugent contributed a trio of points for the Pearses with Donaghy matching that haul with three frees.

The home side made a promising start to the second half with points from McCurry and Conlon being followed by a goal from defender Donal Maneely. Scores from Donaghy, Enda McGarrity and Conor Quinn kept Galbally in touch but they still trailed by three going into the last couple of minutes. A brace of Donaghy frees was then followed by a goal from the same player as he finished with 1-7 to win the game.

Trillick 0-11 Loughmacrory 0-8

IN conditions more synonymous with a league play off at the backend of November rather than a July summer evening, Trillick battled past the elements as well as obdurate opposition to take the spoils on Thursday at Donnelly Park.Played in an almost incessant downpour, the Reds overcame a four point half-time deficit (when admittedly they faced into the teeth of the wind) to run out 0-11 to 0-8 winners at the close. With Cathal Donaghy making light of the elements to shoot over some quality scores, Loughmacrory were the more purposeful and coherent unit in the first period, despite Trillick welcoming their Tyrone contingent back into the fold.But the Donnelly brothers, as well as the likes of Sean O’Donnell, James Garrity and Daire Gallagher, upped their game considerably in the second period to reel in the deficit, and despite a few late scares around their own square, they were able to see the job through.

Ardboe 2-15 Moortown 1-13

GAVING Devlin’s side made hard work of a game they controlled for long periods and needed Conan Devlin’s insurance goal to seal victory, having played the last ten minutes with 14 men after Michael Cassidy’s black card. Moortown sub Blaine Ryan’s palmed goal shaved the margin down to two points in the second minute of injury time. For once, the ice-cool Ardboe kick-out was under pressure. Ardboe’s evening was bound to have been flashing before their eyes when Brian McLernon got hands on the ball. Momentum is king, but when referee Loughran deemed McLernon to have taken too many steps, it was the pressure release Ardboe needed.Within seconds, David Mulgrew was on the march upfield. Conan Devlin, who was full of running all evening, took the pass before drilling low to the Moortown net.