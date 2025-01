FEW would have predicted that Dunbreen Rovers would be one of seven Fermanagh and Western teams to reach the last-16 of the Junior Cup but on Saturday the Omagh side achieved just that when Niall McCaffrey scored a late double to secure a 4-2 victory over Hillsborough Boys at Youth Sport Omagh.

That impressive win means Rovers, who are also in contention for the Division Three title, will now face Magherafelt Sky Blues for a place in the quarter-finals.

On Saturday Dunbreen had to pull out all the stops with McCaffrey’s late heroics eventually seeing off the visitors.

Advertisement

Rovers, too, got off to a dream start when Andy Colgan headed home after Boys stopper Quinn Morgan parried a long Lee Brown throw-in.

But Hillsborough hit back to lead at the interval.

Jordan Mccartney tapped home after Rovers keeper Paddy McNulty had parried a Jamie Earney header and six minutes before the break Matt Wylie capitalised on some defensive confusion to make it 2-1.

Rovers introduced McCaffrey and Francis Maguire at the start of the second period and by the hour mark the hosts were back in business when John Portas ushered in Brown to equalise.

Then, with extra-time looming large on the horizon, McCaffrey scored twice in four minutes. His first was a deft header from a Barry Campbell cross and shortly afterwards the ace poacher got on the end of a Colgan pass to hammer the final nail in the visitors’ coffin.

Tummery Athletic also booked a place in Round 5 with a 3-2 win over Armagh Celtic at Crawford’s Lane. Kevin McAleer’s team now meets NFC Kesh in the last 16.

FULL REPORTS AND PICTURES IN TODAY’S ULSTER HERALD