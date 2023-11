IT has been a very successful season for the Browne household in 2023, with siblings Danielle, Matthew and Jonathan Browne all clinching their respective Club Championships with different teams.

Danielle won the Tyrone Ladies Intermediate Championship with Omagh, her twin brother Matthew won the Tyrone Junior Hurling championship, also representing St Endas, while their older brother Jonathan won the Tyrone Division 3 Reserve Championship with Drumragh Sarsfields.

Sport is a huge part of the Browne household, something they have been playing since they were young.

Jonathan spoke about his involvement in multiple sports from his youth.

“I have always been involved with soccer and GAA, ever since I can remember, starting when I was five or six with Omagh in Gaelic.”

Matthew has played GAA and soccer since he was young but decided that he would try hurling this year which led to great success, with St Enda’s winning the Tyrone Junior Championship for the first time in fifty years.

“We played right through underage at different sports (Gaelic and Soccer), I only started playing hurling this year.

“It was a great achievement for the club to get it over the line.”

All three gave credit to their parents for encouraging them to compete in a variety of sports from an early age.

Danielle explained: “We have all played for Omagh at some stage, my dad would have been the influence on the older ones. It would be quite a sporty household with my two brothers playing.”

Matthew spoke of how his parents have been a huge influence.

“I would say both, Mums side have always played sport and so has my dad.”

Jonathan spoke of his father’s encouragement and also mentioned their uncle who competed in soccer in England. “I’d say my father Marty pushed us out the door very early on although I don’t think it took much convincing.

“We would have an uncle Pat (Sharkey) who played across the water with Ipswich Town, so there has always been an appetite from our side to get out and play a bit of Soccer and Gaelic.”

Despite all competing for different sides and living in different households the siblings still make time to keep in contact and get to as many of each other’s matches as possible, with each success celebrated and even used as motivation throughout the season.

Danielle, who played in goals for Omagh, still always made time to attend her brother’s games.

“We would all keep in contact and go to each other’s matches.”

Brother Matthew agreed: “We would attend each other’s games. It is great to see the whole family doing well.”

Jonathan mentioned in particular the motivation he acquired from his brother and sister having already achieved Championship success by the time of his County Final.

“I probably don’t get to as many as I should, although Matty and myself would play soccer together this past ten years. I would say seeing them win their finals was a great motivation. My final was the last of the three so it was nice to get over the line.”