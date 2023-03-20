United still on the hunt for the treble

PERHAPS it’s something to do with the fact that I’m entering the old age but in recent times I’ve started dreaming quite a bit in my sleep.

The other week I dreamt I had won the lottery, on another occasion I was named the next James Bond and one night I even had Fermanagh crowned All Ireland champions. I mean really!

You think that’s ludicrous? One night I dreamt Arlene Foster, the former First Minister, was elected the first female president of the GAA, and on another I had Jim Allister saying ‘yes’ – I know crazy stuff!

Advertisement

The dreaming didn’t stop there. One night, while wearing my reporter’s hat, I uncovered that Gerry Adams had been recruited as an informer by the Brits during the height of the Troubles and on another I imagined that Boris Johnston, the former Prime Minister, gave a damn!

Then there was the night that Sharon Stone and I……..maybe I’ll leave that one!

You think that’s mad? Wait to you hear this! About three weeks ago I dreamt that Liverpool would hammer their arch rivals Manchester United 7-0 in the upcoming Premiership clash at Anfield. I mean come on man..no way!

I didn’t tell a soul mainly because people would have been thinking I was really was away with the fairies!

But I’m not joking you I imagined that Liverpool, despite the fact that they were having their worst season in years and that some of their players would soon qualify for a bus pass, would beat their greatest rivals by a record-breaking score.

This stuff was unbelievable. In my dream I had Cody Gakpo giving Liverpool a half-time lead before the six times European champions put the Red Devils to the sword in the second period.

Darwin Nunez, who like Gakpo, had been hailed by some United fans as a waste of money, scored a second early in the second half and then the floodgates well and truly opened.

Advertisement

Gakpo nonchalantly added a third, after Salah had sent Martinez for a hotdog, before the Egyptian King made it 4-0 with a thumping volley.

United were in tatters as Nunez headed home number five before Salah became Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League by bringing up the half dozen.

And just to rub salt into the United wounds, Jurgen Klopp wheeled out Roberto Firmino, to make it a magnificent seven.

Then I woke up from my sleep thinking, “you’re nuts sir” – as they might say in Castlederg.

But low and behold it was all true. A few days later my vision became a reality with United suffering the greatest humiliation in the club’s history.

And boy did it hurt and boy how it still hurts United supporters. Up to that point the Manchester Reds, under Ten Hag, were having their best season in years and then the Scousers rip the ar** clean outta it!

That crushing defeat cut so deeply that some, and I stress the word some, Man U supporters are still lashing out on social media. The other week they were all over Liverpool’s defeat at Bournemouth and again when Klopp’s Reds crashed out of Europe to Real Madrid.

I just thought to myself, “don’t embarrass yourselves”. One local supporter even wrote on Facebook the following Thursday night something about United flying the ‘Red flag’ in Europe –seriously catch a grip man!

Some Man U supporters harbour the notion that they are beyond a good tanking. The greatest clubs and teams in the world have all experienced a good oul hiding every now and again and United are no different. Last season, or maybe it was the season before, Liverpool took a 7-2 pasting from Aston Villa, above all teams, and bounced back.

Remember the 2014 World Cup when Germany, the eventual winners, crushed Brazil, the hosts, 7-1 in the semi-final at the Mineirao Stadium; now that was proper humiliation!

Even the great teams have bad days at the office and anyway United could still have their best season in years – Ten Hag’s team has already banked the Carabro Cup and are still in the hunt for the FA Cup and Europa League.

The treble is still very much on the cards and what an achievement that would be.

I mean Man City – unless Arsenal stick the pace – will have to settle for the Premiership title again and possibly the Champions League!

Meanwhile all tired old Liverpool will have to show for their efforts is that new trophy sponsored by United trolls on social media, the 7up Cup! – I think the Scousers might be just be holding onto that one for quite some time.