Victory propels Smyth up the GP standings

VICTORIA Bridge’s Jonathan Smyth moved up to the top end of the GAIN Alltech Grand Prix leaderboard following his win at Ard Chuain on Friday of last week.

Riding Mulvin Lights Out, he delivered the winning clear round in 44.66. Owned by Noletta Smyth and Roy Craig, this ten-year-old gelding is by Kroongraaf and out of the Diamond Serpent sired dam, Diamond Vicky.

It was a well worthwhile trip for Smyth as he had also claimed third place in the Mullins Sporthorses 1.35m Connaught Grand Prix the day before with Mulvin Lights out.

The combination has now clocked up 27 points on the GAIN Alltech National Grand Prix standings having finished fourth in the opening round in the Meadows, second in Cavan and seventh in the round at Kernans.

A total of twenty-nine combinations took up the challenge, and from those seven proceeded to the jump-off.

Cian Harrison delivered the next fastest clear in a time of 44.96 aboard Tabby to claim the runner-up spot. The last of the double clears came from Luke Campbell and Derryinver Truffle in 46.76 for third place.

Smyth will now turn his attentions to competing at Omagh Show this weekend before moving on to Balmoral.