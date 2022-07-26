This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Ward clinches Lady of the Lake race victory

  • 26 July 2022
Ward clinches Lady of the Lake race victory
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 26 July 2022
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Related Articles

Community

Ulster Fleadh, Dromore

  • 26 July 2022
Latest Headlines

Omagh Leisuire Complex to host multicultural summer party

  • 26 July 2022
Columnists

Mc Sherry’s Musings – Heed the experts…

  • 26 July 2022
Latest Headlines

Improvement works at Omagh cemetery

  • 26 July 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY