Watson’s set for Jack Sears Trophy showdown

ANDREW Watson’s debut Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship campaign draws to its conclusion this weekend and he aims to lift the Jack Sears Trophy title on the iconic Brands Hatch GP circuit.

The Donaghmore man’s breakthrough rookie campaign in the UK’s premier motorsport series has been one to remember and seen the Northern Irishman claim two overall podiums, 14 points finishes and four Jack Sears Trophy victories.

These results mean Andrew leads the Jack Sears Trophy standings by 18 points heading to the finale at Brands Hatch this weekend, and also occupies third in the Independents Trophy, and 14th in the overall Drivers’ Championship – an outstanding achievement for the rookie in his first year of touring car racing!

Last time out at Silverstone, Andrew enjoyed another fantastic weekend in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship, as he claimed his second BTCC podium, an Independents victory and Jack Sears Trophy victory at Silverstone to lead the JST standings heading to the season finale this weekend.

The iconic 2.4-mile Grand Prix configuration of Brands Hatch plays host to the traditional season curtain call for the UK’s premier touring car championship this weekend. Its unique combination of dips, cambers, fearsome corners and hills means it is still one of the world’s most renowned racing venues.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s title-deciding round, Andrew said: “I can’t believe it’s the last round of the season already! When I reflect back to the start of the year, we’ve learnt so much and achieved most of our goals already this season.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Brands Hatch, especially off the back of such a positive weekend for the whole team at Silverstone.

“Another podium for me, and a Jack Sears win, so that was brilliant. Obviously, I’m looking to go and lift the Jack Sears title this weekend, which would be incredible, but it’s still very tight.

“The team are in high spirits and have been putting in some fantastic work behind-the-scenes. Brands GP is one of the great circuits, and I can’t wait to tackle it in the Vauxhall Astra.”