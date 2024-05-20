Wicklow win ends hurlers season on a high note

Tyrone 1-25 Wicklow 2-16

A THIRD year running in the Christy Ring now beckons for Tyrone hurlers after this comprehensive win over Wicklow in the final round on Saturday saw them end their season on a positive platform.

It was a game which carried little jeopardy as both counties had already secured their status in the tier three competition. But the Red Hands were anxious to make their mark nevertheless and did so with perhaps the best performance of this season.

Victory means that they can look forward once more to Christy Ring action in 2025. That, along with their promotion to Division Two of the National League, ensures that an exciting fixture-list awaits them when the inter-county season begins again in eight months.

For now, though, both the players and management will be delighted with the manner of this six point victory. Tyrone were never behind in the game, and produced spells of brilliant controlled hurling laced with quality skill, determination and teamwork.

The Red Hands wasted little time in establishing their authority. Swapped points between Ben Gormley for Tyrone and Seanie Germaine for Wicklow got both teams off the mark. But from then on, it was the team from Tyrone who dominated proceedings.

Dean Rafferty, Ruairi Devlin and Cormac Munroe were on top in the defence. Ben Gormley and James McCann linked well with them and provided quality passes to the attack. The crispness of their striking and the ability to create space paid a rich dividend as that first half progressed.

The points were soon flying over during a golden spell for Tyrone. They hit 11 in a devastating 15 minute spell, outscoring their opponents by 0-11 to 0-1. Each score was well-taken and emphasised the determination and confidence of the team.

Aidan Kelly with three pointed frees, Lorcan Devlin, Sean Og Grogan, James McCann and Joe McToal all scored to leave them 0-10 to 0-2 ahead at the end of the first quarter. Aidan Kelly and Sean Og Grogan also came close to grabbing a goal, but were thwarted by the Wicklow defence.

Further scores soon after by Aidan Kelly and Joe McToal left them 0-12 to 0-2 ahead and seemingly heading for an emphatic win. But the end of that opening period wasn’t just as straightforward, as Wicklow came battling back.

Padraig Collins, Luke Maloney and Brendan Ryan were impressive for them. Up front, Seanie Germaine led their scoring challenge. He registered three points in the closing stages of the half as they boosted their total. Tyrone’s James McCann and Joe McToal responded, but the trend of the game had changed and the Red Hands had to be wary as they prepared to enter the second half playing against the wind.

That third quarter was very keenly contested and Wicklow’s revival put the issue firmly back in the balance. Gary Hughes and Seanie Germaine got points and they were

rewarded with the opening goal of the game.

It came from Seanie Germaine in the eighth minute when his speculative free fooled the Tyrone defence and sailed all the way to the net.

That left just six between the teams and demanded an immediate response from Tyrone. Within minutes, three points in quick succession from Aidan Kelly, Lorcan Devlin and Sean Og Grogan had restored their competitiveness, while the disciplined defending of Mark McClean, Cormac Munroe and James McCann also had a telling impact.

The big moment came in the 19th minute of that second half when a tussle in the goalmouth resulted in a foul on Sean Og Grogan. Up stepped Aidan Kelly with the resultant penalty and he made no mistake with a great shot to the net.

Now Tyrone led by 1-19 to 1-9 and looked to sustain that dominance until the final stages. Wicklow responded with two points from Seanie Germaine and Cian Lohan, but each time they cut the deficit Tyrone were able to forge ahead again.

That’s what continued to happen as points from an Aidan Kelly free, Tiernan Morgan from play and an Aidan Kelly 65 kept them firmly on top.

There were anxious moments though before the finish. A second goal from Wicklow again cut the lead, David Maloney firing home after intercepting a Tyrone defender. But the Red Hands were in no mood to surrender their lead and scores courtesy of James McCann and Mickey Little ensured that they finished strongly to seal the victory.

THE SCORERS

Tyrone

Aidan Kelly 1-9 (6f, 1’65), Joe McToal 0-4, James McCann 0-3, Lorcan Devlin 0-2, Ben Gormley 0-2, Sean Og Grogan 0-2, Sean Duffin 0-1, Tiernan Morgan 0-1, Mickey Little 0-1.

Wicklow

Seanie Germaine 1-8 (1-4f), D Maloney 1-0, R McMahon 0-2, D Redmond 0-2, B Ryan 0-1, G Hughes 0-1, C McNally 0-1 (1f), C Lohan 0-1.

THE TEAMS

Tyrone

Conall Molloy, Dean Rafferty, Ruairi Devlin, Mark McClean, Fionn Devlin, Cormac Munroe, Lorcan Devlin, James McCann, Ben Gormley, Aidan Kelly, Sean Duffin, Bryan McGurk, Tiernan Morgan, Sean Og Grogan, Joe McToal.

Subs – Mickey Little for Duffin (53), Anthony Crossan for R Devlin (56), Rory Weir for Grogan (61), Conall McKee for McToal (66, Turlough Mullin for Kelly (70).

Wicklow

Conor McNally, Ben Kearney, Brian Kearney, Dylan Byrne, Tommy Collins, Padraig Doran, Cian Lohan, Luke Maloney, Warren Kavanagh, David Maloney, Eoin McCormack, Ronan McMahon, Seanie Germaine, Greg Hughes, Luke Evans.

Subs – Brendan Ryan for D Byrne (15), James McGing for P Doran (41), Rian Winters for Evans (47), Dan Redmond for G Hughes (65), Sam O’Dowd for L Maloney (65).

Referee: James Judge, Mayo