Young Ukrainian to play for Tyrone in SuperCupNI

A TALENTED young footballer from war-ravaged Ukraine is set to play for County Tyrone in next week’s SuperCupNI.

Makar Marynoshenko is one of 18 players selected for the county under-14 team which will play Co Down, West Ham United and Canadian outfit, Prospects 2 Pro, in the opening qualifying games.

Makar, his mother Kristina and elder brother Diomid fled Ukraine just five days following the Russian invasion in February last year. The threesome came to live with a host family in Omagh while dad Roma stayed behind to help the war effort.

Just last month the Marynoshenkos secured accommodation of their own in the town’s Festival Park as they continued to make a life for themselves among the Tyrone bushes.

Football has helped Makar – who attended the Dynamo Kyiv Academy in his home country – settle into his new surroundings and the Ballinamallard Youth player is delighted to have been selected for the Junior SuperCup team.

“Football is my life. It is my favourite sport for sure and I’m looking forward to playing in the SuperCup,” he said.

“We have been training hard and we have a really good team; I think we can do well.

“I have made many good friends and they have all made me feel very welcome.”

Makar plays as a central defensive midfielder but is keen to make a mark in attack as well.

“It would be great to score one, maybe two goals as well,” he added.

The Omagh Integrated College student is more than just a talented young footballer and in a little over a year his command of the English language is pretty impressive.

The midfield maestro is also quite the character and that is something which joint Junior boss David Gilfillan confirmed when asked what were Makar’s great attributes.

“Makar has been a real character within the group. His positivity spreads through the group and his attitude to training and matches is always 100%,” said Gilfillan.

“Most importantly he adds real quality to the team from centre midfield. He is always improving and looking for ways to improve and his development from the first time I saw him play with Ballinamallard to where his game is now is credit to him, his family and his coaches.

“We are delighted that we have him. His journey puts it all in perspective but come Monday the main thing for him and all the players is to perform to their best and make it an unforgettable experience.”

On Monday Makar and his team-mates open their campaign against Co Down at Anderson Park, Coleraine (kick-off 4pm) before the Premier team faces their Antrim counterparts in Broughshane at 7pm.

The following day the Juniors lock horns with West Ham United while the under-16s face Newcastle. Both games are in Coleraine at Anderson Park and The Heights respectively.

