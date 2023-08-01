A Little Bitter return to Cookstown for a night of sweet guitar

Tyrone rockers, ‘A Little Bitter’, are set to make their highly-anticipated return to Cookstown next week for another night of noise in the Railway Bar courtesy of the Cookstown Rock and Blues Showcase on Tuesday, August 8.

Formed in 2004 and featuring Jonny Armstrong and vocals/guitar, Seamy Donnelly on bass/vocals and Darren Pilkington on drums/vocals, the band have released three albums to-date.

These include 2006’s ‘The Blood’, and 2009’s ‘New Dawn Evolution’, produced by the renowned Neal Calderwood of Manor Park Studios in Antrim, as well as their 2018 release, ‘Arrows’, produced by Brendan Donnelly, which has been described as ‘mixing rage and tenderness together’ to create something that is both unique, well-written and creatively new.

Advertisement

Notorious for their great tone, searing musicianship and excellent live performances, hard rock fans will not be disappointed as A Little Bitter take to the stage on Tuesday night, in what has been an ongoing successful run of rock nights in the Railway Bar, courtesy of promoter John McVitty of the Cookstown Rock and Blues Showcase.

Other acts set to play at the ‘Showcase’ this summer include ‘A John Prine Evening’ with Jackson Rox, AC?DC, Q the Quo, LSD (The big reunion!), as well as an open mic jam evening on August 6 that welcomes all local musicians.

Supporting A Little Bitter on Tuesday will be blues rock power trio, Electric Vultures, so be sure to get down early to the Railway Bar for an all-round night of great music.

Admission is £5 and the show starts at 8pm.

l For more information on upcoming events, please visit ‘cookstownrocknblues.com’.