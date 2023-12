REGULAR patrons of an Omagh bar demonstrated their commitment to mental health awareness by raising an impressive £3,500 during Sober October for the local charity AWARE.

The group, which includes Colin Kerrigan, Paddy McNamee and Niall McDaid, bar manager at the Cat & Fiddle, abstained from alcohol for the entire month of October to help raise awareness of the impact of depression within the local community.

AWARE is a charity dedicated to mental health, and delivers crucial well-being programmes across various settings, such as communities, schools, colleges, universities and workplaces.

The funds, raised by the Cat & Fiddle group, will support these initiatives, promote mental health awareness and provide valuable resources for those in need.

Niall McDaid, bar manager, expressed his gratitude for the group’s efforts.

He said, “The guys did amazing and we raised a decent amount for charity. I would like to thank everyone who donated, and all the local businesses who sponsored us at our Night at the Races.”