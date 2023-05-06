2023 Local Election Debate

The team here at the Ulster Herald are joining forces with our colleagues at the Fermanagh Herald to hold a local election debate on Thursday May 11.

Serving the entire Fermanagh & Omagh District, the event will take place from 7pm at Mahon’s Hotel Irvinestown.

The invitation has been extended to all parties and independent candidates in this year’s election and we hope to have a participating panel representing all on the night.

Advertisement

There has never been a more critical time for our local council to serve the community, particularly in the absence of a functioning executive and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to the debate.

The event is FREE to attend. If you wish to attend the debate, please follow this link to reserve your space. Please note, we can only facilitate those who have reserved seats in advance as we’ve a limited number of spaces.

If you’d like to submit a question in advance to the panel of participants, please follow this link.

Can’t make it on the night?

We will be streaming the event LIVE via wearetyrone.com.