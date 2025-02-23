Police issue urgent appeal about missing teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 15-year-old Mollie Foley.
Molly was last seen in the Newtownstewart area at approximately 4pm yesterday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mollie was wearing black shorts and a black top. If you know of Mollie’s whereabouts or have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 384 23/02/2025.”
