Police issue urgent appeal about missing teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 15-year-old Mollie Foley.

Molly was last seen in the Newtownstewart area at approximately 4pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mollie was wearing black shorts and a black top. If you know of Mollie’s whereabouts or have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 384 23/02/2025.”