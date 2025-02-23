This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Police issue urgent appeal about missing teenager

  • 23 February 2025
Police issue urgent appeal about missing teenager
23 February 2025
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 15-year-old Mollie Foley.

Molly was last seen in the Newtownstewart area at approximately 4pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mollie was wearing black shorts and a black top. If you know of Mollie’s whereabouts or have any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 384 23/02/2025.”

